PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to the statutes of the State of Colorado Section 38-21.5-103 C.R.S., the personal property of Jeremy Palmer P.O. Box 3484 Vail CO. 81658
Our lien will be enforced at A+Delta Storage 852 US HWY 24
Unit’s contents Misc. personal & household items
Our lien will be enforced and property disposed on a date to be Announced after March 17th, 2022
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 3 and 10, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.