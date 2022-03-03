Public Notice

Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to the Statutes of the State of Colorado

Section 38-21.5-103 C.R.S., the personal property  of Jennifer McGrew  P.O. Box 2036 Buena Vista, CO. 81211

Our lien will be enforced at A+Delta Storage 28391 C.R. 317 Buena Vista

Unit’s contents Misc. personal & household items.

Our lien will be enforced and property disposed on a date to be Announced after March 17th 2022

Published in The Chaffee County Times March 3 and 10, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.