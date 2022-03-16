Public Notice
Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to the Statutes of the State of Colorado section 38-21.5-103 C.R.S., The personal property of Hannah Liddle/Sibley 15674 Cactus Ln. Buena Vista, CO. 81211
Our lien will be enforced at A+Delta Storage 28391 C.R. 317 Buena Vista, CO. 81211
Unit’s Contents Misc. personal & household items.
Our lien will be enforced and property disposed on a date to be Announced after March 31st 2022
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 10 and 17, 2022
