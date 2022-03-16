PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners is accepting letters of interest from persons desiring to serve on the Chaffee County Planning Commission. Persons interested in the position should submit a letter to the Board of Commissioners stating qualifications to serve on this Board. Applicants must be a resident of Chaffee County. While there are no specific requirements other than residency, applicants should be able to demonstrate knowledge of and impacts of land use changes and development in Chaffee County. One position is to be filled at this time.
Letters will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in the Commissioners’ Office located in the Courthouse at 104 Crestone Avenue, or mailed to P.O. Box 699, Salida, CO. 81201 or e-mail to chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org. For further information please call (719) 539-2218 Ext. 0.
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 10 and 17, 2022
