PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to consider the following matter:
Name of Matter: Appeal of Administrative Decision Denying Short Term Rental License Application, 8270 County Rd 160 Unit A, Salida, CO
Applicants: Timber Creek Ranch
Location: 8270 County Rd 160 Unit A, Salida, CO
Zone: Rural
Request: To appeal the denial of a short term rental license for the 2023 year.
Planner: Brandon Wolff, bwolff@chaffeecounty.org, (719) 530-5570
Board of Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Land use hearings start at 9:15 a.m., and are held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/109079543. Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Planning & Zoning Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida at and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org. If you have any comments, you may write send a written comment to the planner by email, drop off a paper copy, or present your concerns at the public meeting in person or via Zoom so your comments can be made part of the record. Comments need to arrive the Thursday before the hearing by 12:00 noon to allow sufficient time for the Board or Commissions to read your letter.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter.
Published in The Chaffee County Times April 20, 2023
