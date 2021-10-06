PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Public Meeting on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM
Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E Main St, Buena Vista, CO 81211
The Town of Buena Vista is launching this public input campaign to garner your input on how the Town is using its land to address the lack of workforce housing and childcare. We want your input on the questions below emailed to Planning Director Joseph Teipel at jteipel@buenavistaco.gov or given at the public meeting in person.
Please watch the following video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8aAI4EABPA
1. What hasn't the Town thought of in relation to its current parcels of land and how they could be leveraged for community value?
2. Is contributing Town-owned land to housing and childcare an appropriate expression of your town government's role?
3. Given the neighboring uses and urgency of the need for housing, do you support building out the density that is already allowed by current zoning at Carbonate Street?
4. General comments, questions, concerns relating to Town-owned parcels of land and their uses.
Published in The Chaffee County Times October 7, 2021
