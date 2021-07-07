PUBLIC NOTICE
Re-Notice
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to consider the following to consider the following: Applicants’ request for an Amendment to Resolution 2021-44 conditionally granting Meet Me At the Creek Special Event to amend the Applicant as the South Main Arts and Parks Trust and to reconsider Section 6 of the Resolution regarding Noise Mitigation and allowed noise.
Name of Event: Meet Me At the Creek
Applicants: Michael Welle, on behalf of Bonfire Entertainment, Jed Sebly, on behalf of South Main Arts & Trust
Proposed Location: The Meadows Farm, CR 350, Buena Vista
Zone: Residential
General Description of the Event: “Born from the spirit of Campout for the Cause, Meet Me At The Creek will bring fans to the Meadows for two days of top tier bluegrass and roots music, camping, local vendors, workshops, and community celebration. The event will take place September 24th and 25th, 2021.” Proposed size of the event will be 5200 people including staff and participants.
Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) Public Hearing: Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The BOCC meeting starts at 9:00 a.m.; the hearing will be convened as a virtual zoom meeting: join at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling into 16699006833 and entering meeting ID # 109 079 543.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Notices. All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing via Zoom and/or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed special event prior to the public hearing. Written comments should be emailed to staff at chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org or mailed to POB 699, Salida, CO 81201, Attn: BOCC, and need to arrive by 12:00 noon on the Friday before the scheduled hearing date to allow sufficient time for the Board to review your letter prior to the hearing. Public comments may also be shared during the hearing meeting and will be made part of the record at that time. The time available for each person making public comment is limited to three (3) minutes depending on the number of people who wish to speak at the meeting.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns or questions, you should contact staff at 719.539.2218 or via the email address above.
Published in The Chaffee County Times July 8, 2021
