PUBLIC NOTICE
Chaffee County will apply to the Colorado Division of Housing (CDOH) for the purpose of requesting $400,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for the Chaffee Housing Trust Home Ownership Program to benefit low-income households in Chaffee County. A public meeting will be held as part of the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting at 9:00am on Tuesday, Dec. 8th, 2020, via Zoom (https://zoom.us/j/109079543#success ID# 109 079 543). All interested persons are encouraged to contact the Chaffee Housing Trust for further information. Written comments should be sent to the CHT, PO Box 692, Buena Vista, CO 81211, or emailed to info@chaffeehousing.org, and will be forwarded to the County for consideration during the public hearing and the application process.
Published in The Chaffee County Times November 19, 2020
