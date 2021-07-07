PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of Buena Vista Board of Trustees has received an application for local landmark designation of the Chaffee County Courthouse/Buena Vista Heritage Museum building located at 506 E. Main Street, Buena Vista, CO 81211. The Board of Trustees will be holding a public hearing on the proposal at the next scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 7:00 pm. Members of the Board of Trustees and staff will meet at the Community Center at 715 E. Main Street. The Public will be able to attend in person or virtually using Zoom. To participate virtually, the public may connect to the video at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88075048459 with Meeting ID: 880 7504 8459 Passcode: 971317 or by telephone at 1-312-626-6799 using Meeting ID: 880 7504 8459 Passcode: 971317.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend virtually using the information above. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Principal Planner, Mark N. Doering, at 719-581-1025, or at bvplanning@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times July 8, 2021
