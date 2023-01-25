PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT) will submit an application to the Colorado Division of Housing (CDOH) for the purpose of requesting $1,300,000 to support the acquisition of the Forest Creek Cabins in Buena Vista for affordable housing. All interested persons are
encouraged to contact the CHT for further information. Written comments should be emailed to info@chaffeehousing.org or hardcopies mailed to PO Box 692, Buena Vista, CO 81211, and will be forwarded to the CDOH for consideration during the application process.
Published in The Chaffee County Times January 26, 2023
