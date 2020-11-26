PUBLIC NOTICE
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc.
29780 US Highway 24 N., P.O. Box 2013, Buena Vista, CO 81211
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association (Association) proposes to implement a Wildfire Mitigation Rider effective January 1, 2021. The proposed tariff is applicable to all Association member accounts taking service under any of the Association’s rate schedules in effect during the term of the Wildfire Mitigation Rider.
This Wildfire Mitigation Rider provides for a fixed monthly tariff rider to pay for costs associated with augmented vegetation management efforts intended to reduce the risk of wildfires near Association power lines. This Wildfire Mitigation Rider is applied in conjunction with all the Association’s existing rates.
RATE PER MONTH The fixed monthly tariff is:
January 2021 through December 2021 $6.00 per month
January 2022 through December 2022 $7.00 per month
January 2023 through December 2023 $8.00 per month
January 2024 through December 2024 $9.00 per month
January 2025 until the Association Board of Directors (Board) determines this Wildfire Mitigation Rider is no longer necessary $10.00 per month
The Wildfire Mitigation Rider shall be applied as a separate identified charge on each account’s monthly bill.
1. In accordance with Senate Bill 139 adopted by the Colorado Legislature effective July 1, 1981, the Association surcharges electric customers within the Town of Buena Vista a percentage of their gross revenues to recover the franchise fee required by Town of Buena Vista Ordinance No. 4, Series of 1997, dated March 25, 1997. In accordance with said franchise agreement, the franchise fee shall be 1%.
TERMS OF PAYMENT If a monthly bill is not paid on or before the due date as stated on the bill:
1. For connected accounts, the Association’s Board Policy C-4 shall apply.
2. For disconnected accounts, all applicable service, secondary and primary lines and apparatus may be removed in accordance with the Association’s Board Policy C-14.
EFFECTIVE DATE AND TERM
1. This Rate Schedule shall be effective on and after January 1, 2021.
2. This Rate Schedule will terminate when the Board determines that this Wildfire Mitigation Rider is no longer necessary.
Notwithstanding the aforementioned, this rate shall be reviewed for effectiveness by the Board periodically, but no less frequently than every 5 years.
REVISIONS Revisions of this rate schedule are subject to the provisions of Board Policy A-33.
The proposed and present rate changes are available to members for examination by signing onto their accounts on the Association’s website, myelectric.coop. Once signed in, visit My Profile>Documents. The proposed and present rate changes and explanation are also available by calling toll-free during regular business hours, 844-395-2412. Written comments may be filed with Sangre de Cristo Electric Association at P.O. Box 2013, Buena Vista, Colorado 81211 at least ten (10) days before the effective date.
Published in The Chaffee County Times November 26, 2020
