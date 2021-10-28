PUBLIC NOTICE
3 units in our south location at
28391 C.R. 317, Buena Vista
Amount of $920.00
For Pete Makris
P.O. Box 5145, Buena Vista, CO 81211
Sale to be announced after Oct. 28th 2021
Published in The Chaffee County Times October 21 and 28, 2021
