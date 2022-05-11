PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees as the Local Licensing Authority for the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, beginning at 7:00 p.m. or approximately thereafter. This hearing is to hear input on an application for a Distillery Pub License to be issued to Deerhammer Distilling Company dba Deerhammer Distilling Company located at
321 East Main Street, Buena Vista, Colorado. Amy and Leonard Eckstein, owners.
Currently the Board of Trustee meetings are held at the Community Center, 715 E. Main Street, and are open to the public. Staff and the Public are encouraged to attend the meeting virtually. To participate in Public Comment and/or Public Hearings virtually, you must connect to the video conference. Access information can be found on the Trustee meeting agendas which are posted on the Town website www.buenavistaco.gov the Friday afternoon prior to the Tuesday evening meeting. If you have questions regarding accessing the virtual meeting, contact Town Clerk Paula Barnett at 719-581-1017 or bvclerk@buenavistaco.gov
The following information is provided:
TYPE OF LICENSE APPLIED FOR: Distillery Pub License
DATE OF APPLICATION: April 11, 2022
DATE OF HEARING: May 24, 2022
APPLICANT:
Amy and Leonard Eckstein – Owners
119 Meadow Lane
Buena Vista, CO 81211
All Interested parties are encouraged to attend.
For the Board of Trustees
Town of Buena Vista, Colorado
Paula Barnett
Town Clerk
As per Article 47, Title 12, and Section 47-311 of Colorado Revised Statutes, this is published not less than ten (10) days prior to such hearing, in The Chaffee County Times, a newspaper of general circulation, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, and also posted by sign in a conspicuous place on the premises for which this application has been made on May 3, 2022.
Published in The Chaffee County Times May 12, 2022
