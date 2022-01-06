PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of Buena Vista Board of Trustees has received an application for local landmark designation for the building located at 127 S. San Juan Avenue, Buena Vista, CO 81211. The Board will hold a public hearing on the proposal on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 pm at the Community Center at 715 E. Main Street. The Public will be able to attend in person or virtually using Zoom. To participate virtually, the public may connect to the video by using the following link located on the Board of Trustees’ webpage: https://www.buenavistaco.gov/AgendaCenter/Board-of-Trustees-Packets-11
All interested parties are encouraged to attend virtually using the information above. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Principal Planner, Mark N. Doering, at 719-581-1025, or at bvplanning@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times January 6, 2022
