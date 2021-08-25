PUBLIC NOTICE
A public hearing re: Down Payment Assistance Grant (DPA) #20-057 between Chaffee County/Chaffee Housing Trust (grantee/sub-grantee) and Colorado Division of Housing will be held at the Board of County Commissioner’s meeting on 9/7/21 between 9:00am and noon (exact time TBD) at 104 Crestone Ave in Salida (BOCC meeting room, 2nd floor). Participants needing special accommodations must contact the County at (719) 539-2218. Requests for information should be submitted to the Chaffee Housing Trust, (719) 239-1199, info@chaffeehousing.org.
Published in The Chaffee County Times August 26, 2021
