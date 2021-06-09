PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Planning Commission will hold Public Hearing to consider the following application:
Name of Project: Chaffee Recreation Plan
Applicants: Chaffee Recreation Taskforce, represented by Cindy Williams of Envision Chaffee County
Request: Consider adoption of the Chaffee Recreation Plan.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, in accordance with C.R.S. § 30-28-106 that the Chaffee County Planning Commission will consider the adoption of the Chaffee Recreation Plan during a public hearing to be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, beginning at 6:00 pm. All interested persons will be given an opportunity to be heard during the hearing. Oral and written public comments may be made during this hearing. In order for any written comments to be adequately reviewed they should be submitted in writing on or before 12:00 noon June 25, 2021. All comments will become part of the public record.
Interested persons may submit public comments or obtain more information by contacting Jon Roorda, Planning Manager, at 719-530-5566 or at jroorda@chaffeecounty.org. Any and all documents pertaining to this matter, including a copy of the draft may be viewed under ‘Planning Commission & Pending Land Use Applications’ on the following website, https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Planning-and-Zoning
Planning Commission Hearing: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 to be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. The meeting starts at 6:00 pm. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/4328290633.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. If you have any concerns or comments, you may contact staff, write a letter, or present your concerns at the public meeting via Zoom so your comments can be made part of the record. Letters or emails need to arrive the Friday before the hearing by 12:00 noon to allow sufficient time for the Board or Commissions to read your letter.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter.
Approval of the subject application or development may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
Published in The Chaffee County Times June 10, 2021
