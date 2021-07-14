PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Public Meeting for Trail West Association, Buena Vista, Colorado
Time and location: August 17, 2021, 7pm, Trail West Village, Buena Vista, Colorado
Meeting address: 18300 Rio Hondo Drive, Buena Vista, Colorado 81211
Topic: Discussion of the Water Distribution System Replacement Project for Trail West Association
A public meeting will be held for informing Association members and citizens interested in the Water Distribution System Replacement Project. Specifically, discussions will cover alternatives for the project, environmental impact(s), cost, ballot voting and recommendations.
The TWA community seeks a distribution system replacement project to upgrade the water distribution system and provide a reliable, safe water supply that can accommodate continued development within the community. Please note: The Water Distribution System Replacement Project does not impact nor propose to change currently established and legally approved water augmentation rights.
Hard Copies of the Project Needs Assessment are available for public review prior to the Public Hearing at the following location:
Maintenance Shop
16300 Rio Hondo Dr.
Buena Vista, CO 81211
The point of contact:
Russ Schnurr, Association Secretary,
Email address:
Secretary.trailwesthoa@gmail.com
719-395-8321
Published in The Chaffee County Times July 15, 22, 29 and August 5, 2021
