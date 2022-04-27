PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the laws of the State of Colorado and the resolutions of Chaffee County, Noah and Yousaf LLC, DBA Centerville Pit Stop, 17900 US Hwy 285, Nathrop CO 81236 has requested the licensing officials of Chaffee County to grant a Retail Liquor Store License.
A public hearing will be held concerning this matter and the Applicant shall appear before the Chaffee County Liquor Board at 9:15 a.m., Monday May 16, 2022, at the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave, Salida CO.
Interested parties who reside or have a business within two miles of 17900 State Hwy 285, Nathrop CO 81236 may appear and be heard either for or against the issuance of said license. License applications may be viewed at the office of the Clerk and Recorder, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida.
Published in The Chaffee County Times April 28, 2022
