PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE: Chaffee County Ordinance 2022-02 was duly and unanimously adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Chaffee County at a regular meeting, properly noticed and held on June 21, 2022, following introduction and reading of the proposed ordinance on June 7, 2022 and publication of the proposed ordinance on June 9th and 10th 2022 in the Mountain Mail and in the Chaffee County Times. The Title of Chaffee County Ordinance 2022-02 is as follows:
TITLE: AN ORDINANCE RESTRICTING OPEN FIRES AND OPEN BURNING IN THE UNINCORPORATED AREAS OF CHAFFEE COUNTY AND PROVIDING PENALTIES FOR VIOLATION OF SUCH ORDINANCE.
At the June 21, 2022 meeting and following initial publication of Chaffee County Ordinance 2022-02, the Board of County Commissioners of Chaffee County approved the previously published ordinance with the noted changes below:
7.1 Stage I Restrictions: Forbid building, igniting, maintaining or attending any Open Fire within Chaffee County. The following are exempt from Stage I fire restrictions and excluded from a Stage I ban:
• Campfires, warming fires and charcoal fires within a permanent constructed fire grate or fire ring of a maximum diameter of three (3) feet in a developed public campground or picnic ground with an onsite camp host or concessionaire or permanent constructed fire grate or fire ring in a private commercial campground or on private property. However, campfires, warming fires and charcoal fires within a permanent constructed fire grate or fire ring on public lands that do not have an onsite camp host or concessionaire shall be prohibited. A permanent fire grate or fire ring is a non-moveable and permanently constructed device that is installed directly on site and that surrounds and fully contains a campfire, warming fire and charcoal fire. Makeshift and non-permanent fire grate or fire rings such as a pit, a rock lined pit, rock rings or similar are prohibited.
Additional information and copies of the ordinance are available at the Chaffee County Administrative Office, 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida, Colorado, during business hours. The ordinance is also available on the Chaffee County website at www.chaffeecounty.org.
Published in The Chaffee County Times July 7, 2022
