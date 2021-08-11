PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND ELECTORS OF THE BUENA VISTA SANITATION DISTRICT:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a petition for inclusion of the following described property has been filed with the Buena Vista Sanitation District by Steve and Diane Carr. A public hearing will be held at 6:00 PM on August 17th, 2021, at 26200 CR 301 Buena Vista, CO 81211 before the Buena Vista Sanitation District Board of Directors, at which time all persons interested shall attend and show cause in writing why the petition should not be granted.
A copy of the petition and the legal description are on file in the Buena Vista Sanitation District office, 26200 County Road 301, Buena Vista, for public inspection. Legal description as follows:
Tract A, S. Eggleston - Boundary Line Adjustment per Plat recorded May 29, 2008 as Reception Number 374522, Chaffee County, Colorado also known as 28840 Fairway Drive, Buena Vista, Colorado 81211 and Assessor's Schedule or Parcel Number 327118100231.
_______________________
Amanda Nye, Secretary
Published in The Chaffee County Times August 12, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.