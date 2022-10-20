PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted for the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners for the ensuing year of 2023. A copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the Commissioner’s office where it is open for public inspection or online at www.chaffeecounty.org . The proposed budget will be considered at the regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners to be held in the Board of Commissioners Meeting Room at 104 Crestone Ave, Salida, Colorado on December 15, 2022 at 10:00 A.M.
Any interested elector of Chaffee County may inspect the proposed budget and file a written objection thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of said budget.
Lori Mitchell, County Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times October 20, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.