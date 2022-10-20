PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the laws of the State of Colorado and the resolutions of Chaffee County, Triggers Liquors LLC, 22763 W US Highway 50, Salida CO 81201 has requested the licensing officials of Chaffee County to grant a Retail Liquor Store License.
A public hearing will be held concerning this matter and the Applicant shall appear before the Chaffee County Liquor Board at 9:15 a.m., Tuesday November 15, 2022, at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E Main St Buena Vista CO.
Interested parties who reside or have a business within one mile of 22763 W US Highway 50, Salida CO 81201 may appear and be heard either for or against the issuance of said license. License applications may be viewed at the office of the Clerk and Recorder, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida.
Published in The Chaffee County Times October 20, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.