PUBLIC NOTICE
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc.
29780 US Highway 24 N., P.O. Box 2013, Buena Vista, CO 81211
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association’s Wildfire Mitigation Rate Rider, approved by the board of directors October 29, 2020 to pay for costs associated with augmented vegetation management efforts to reduce
the risk of wildfires near SDCEA power lines, will increase from $7.00 per month to $8.00 per month January 1, 2023 through December 2023. Rate Schedule No. 13 is available to members for examination on SDCEA’s website, myelectric.coop, under the Governance button, Bylaws, Rates & Policies box. The rate schedules and explanations are also available by calling toll-free during regular business hours, 844-395-2412.
Published in Chaffee County Times November 10, 2022
