PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND ELECTORS
OF THE BUENA VISTA SANITATION DISTRICT:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a petition for inclusion of the following described property has been filed with the Buena Vista Sanitation District by Alex Telthorst. A public hearing will be held at 6:00 PM on May 18th, 2021, at 26200 CR 301, Buena Vista, CO, 81211 before the Buena Vista Sanitation District Board of Directors, at which time all persons interested shall attend and show cause in writing why the petition should not be granted.
A copy of the petition and the legal description are on file in the Buena Vista Sanitation District office, 26200 County Road 301, Buena Vista, for public inspection. Legal description as follows:
A tract of land located in the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 14 South, Range 78 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Chaffee County, Colorado, more particularly described as beginning at the North Quarter Corner (Rock) of said Section 18;
thence South 00°29’00” East 1627.80 feet to a point on the Southerly right-of-way, which point is the true point of beginning;
thence South 00°29’00” East 875.49 feet;
Thence South 89°59’00” West 414.03 feet;
Thence North 00°34’30” West 764.09 feet to a point on the Southerly right-of-way of Colorado State Highway No. 306;
Thence North 74°56’00” East 429.06 feet along said right-of-way to the point of beginning.
Together with right-of-way easement as described in instrument recorded July 6, 2005 as Reception No. 351808.
As known by street and number as: 15750 County Road 306, Buena Vista, CO 81211
Amanda Nye, Secretary
Published in The Chaffee County Times May 13, 2021
