PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to the Statutes of the State Of Colorado
Section 38-21.5-103 C.R.S., the personal property of Shantel Hogan Worell, P.O. Box 1697, Buena Vista, CO 81211
Our lien will be enforced at A+ Delta Storage
852 N. US HWY 24, Buena Vista, CO 81211
Unit Nos. 19 and 33
Unit’s contents: Misc. Personal and Household items.
Our lien will be enforced and property disposed of on a date to be announced after February 17th, 2022.
Published in The Chaffee County Times February 3 and 10, 2022
