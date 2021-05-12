PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees as the Local Licensing Authority for the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, in the Pinon Room of the Buena Vista Community Center on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 beginning at 7:00 p.m. or approximately thereafter. This hearing is to hear input on an application for a Transfer of Ownership of the Retail Liquor License currently issued to The Little Daisy Company, dba Little Daisy Liquor, Seldon Turnbull, owner, to Park Lane Enterprises, LLC dba Little Daisy Liquor, Nicholas Blake, owner.
The following information is provided:
TYPE OF LICENSE APPLIED FOR:
Transfer of Ownership – Retail Liquor License
DATE OF APPLICATION:
April 7, 2021
DATE OF HEARING:
May 25, 2021
APPLICANT:
Park Lane Enterprises LLC
dba Little Daisy Liquor
401 US Highway 24 North Unit B
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Owner: Nicholas Blake
510 Park Lane
Buena Vista, CO 81211
All Interested parties are encouraged to attend.
For the Board of Trustees
Town of Buena Vista, Colorado
Paula Barnett
Town Clerk
As per Title 44, Article 3, and Section 311 (44-3-311) of Colorado Revised Statutes, this is published not less than ten (10) days prior to such hearing, in The Chaffee County Times, a newspaper of general circulation, on Thursday, May 13, 2021 and also posted by sign in a conspicuous place on the premises for which this application has been made on or before Monday 10, 2021.
Published in The Chaffee County Times May 13, 2021
