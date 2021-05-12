PUBLIC NOTICE
Commnet Four Corners, LLC proposes the construction of a 60-ft AGL monopole communication tower to replace an existing 30-ft AGL tower structure located at 29850 County Road 304 in Buena Vista, CO. The monopole is to be located at latitude 38-51-07.49 N and longitude 106-07-24.19 W and is not anticipated to be equipped with a lighting system. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the proposed structure by filing a Request for Environment Review with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online, and instructions for making such filings can be found at http://www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. The proposed communications site can be identified by FCC Form 854 File Number A1193086 and interested persons may review the application by going to www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering the FCC Form 854 File Number A1193086. The mailing address for interested parties that would prefer to file a Request for Environmental Review by paper copy is as follows; FCC Request for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 45 L Street NE, Washington, DC 20554.
Published in The Chaffee County Times May 13, 2021
