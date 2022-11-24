PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners will consider an amendment to the 2022 budget at its regular meeting on December 15, 2022.
/s/ Lori Mitchell
Lori Mitchell, County Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times November 24, 2022
