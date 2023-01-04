PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO ALL INTERESTED
PERSONS AND ELECTORS
OF THE BUENA VISTA SANITATION DISTRICT:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a petition for inclusion of the following described property has been filed with the Buena Vista Sanitation District by Colson Schaab. A public hearing will be held at 6:00 PM on January 17th, 2023, before the Buena Vista Sanitation District Board of Directors, at which time all persons interested shall attend and show cause in writing why the petition should not be granted.
A copy of the petition and the legal description are on file in the Buena Vista Sanitation District office, 26200 County Road 301, Buena Vista, for public inspection. Legal description as follows:
TBD County Road 312, Buena Vista, CO 81211; Parcel Number: R327127200047 as no address has been assigned to the parcel this can be found in the Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder’s system. It does sit behind the property addressed 26532 County Road 313 in Johnson Village.
Tara Espinoza, Office Administrator
Published in The Chaffee County Times January 5, 2023
