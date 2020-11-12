PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners is accepting letters of interest and qualifications from persons desiring to serve on the Chaffee County Board of Review. Members of the Board of Review must be experienced professionals in the building trade (ie. Engineers, Architects, General Contractors, Plumbers, Electricians, etc.). Each member shall serve a three year term. Three vacancies are to be filled on a board consisting of up to five members who will oversee zoning interpretations and building code interpretations.
Letters will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 in the Commissioner’s Office at the Courthouse, 104 Crestone, or mailed to P.O. Box 699, Salida, CO. 81201 or e-mail to pbaldwin@chaffeecounty.org. For further information please call (719) 539-2218.
Published in The Chaffee County Times November 5 and 12, 2020
