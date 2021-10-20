PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees as the Local Licensing Authority for the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, on Tuesday, November 11, 2021, beginning at 7:00 p.m. or approximately thereafter. This hearing is to hear input on an application for a Retail Marijuana Store License to be issued to PCG One LLC, located at 318 Charles Street, Buena Vista, Colorado, Sean Davis, applicant.
The Board of Trustees meetings are held at the Community Center and are open to the public. Staff and the Public are encouraged to attend the meeting virtually. To participate in Public Comment and/or Public Hearing, you must connect to the video conference. Access information can be found on the Trustee meeting agenda posted on the Town website www.buenavistaco.gov the Friday afternoon prior to the Tuesday evening meeting. If you have questions regarding accessing the virtual meeting, contact Town Clerk Paula Barnett at 719-581-1017 or bvclerk@buenavistaco.gov
The following information is provided:
TYPE OF LICENSE APPLIED FOR:
Retail Marijuana License
DATE OF APPLICATION:
September 10, 2021
DATE OF HEARING:
November 11, 2021
APPLICANT:
Sean Davis
3 E. Ramona Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
All Interested parties are encouraged to attend.
For the Board of Trustees
Town of Buena Vista, Colorado
Paula Barnett
Town Clerk
As per Article 10, Title 44, and Section 44-10-302 (3) of Colorado Revised Statutes, this is published not less than ten (10) days prior to such hearing, in The Chaffee County Times, a newspaper of general circulation, on Thursday, October 21, 2021, and posted by sign in a conspicuous place on the premises for which this application has been made on or before Monday, October 25, 2021.
Published in The Chaffee County Times October 21, 2021
