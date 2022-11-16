PUBLIC NOTICE
Stanek Constructors, Inc., CMAR for the Town of Buena Vista’s Water Treatment Plant Expansion Project, is soliciting bids from Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) subcontractors and suppliers.
Bids and EPA DBE forms due: Nov. 22, 2022 by 5:00 p.m. to: estimating@stanekconstructors.com
Scopes of work and materials include but are not limited to: Erosion control, seeding, supply ready-mix concrete, masonry, painting, roofing, PVC and DIP pipe, plumbing/HVAC, and electrical.
For additional information contact Karen Calabro at 719-401-5621 or kcalabro@stanekconstructors.com
Stanek Constructors, Inc. intends to conduct negotiations in good faith with qualified DBE subcontracting and supplier firms and is willing to break up scopes of work to better fit the interests of DBE companies wishing to participate in this bid. Stanek encourages larger firms to provide 2nd tier opportunities to smaller DBE firms.
For assistance with bonding, credit, or insurance, please contact Dustin Foss at dfoss@stanekconstructors.com or 303-339-2442.
Stanek Constructors, Inc. is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.
