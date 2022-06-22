PUBLIC NOTICE
ACA Products, Inc, 702 Gregg Drive. PO Box 1887, Buena Vista, CO 81211 has filed an application for a Regular (112) Construction Materials Operation Reclamation Permit with the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board under provisions of the Colorado Land Reclamation Act for the Extraction of Construction Materials. The proposed mine is known as the Avery Pit Extension #2, and is located at or near Section 20, Township 14 South, Range 78 West, 6th (Colorado) Prime Meridian. The proposed date of commencement is August 1, 2022, and the and the proposed date of completion is December 31, 2062. The proposed future use of the land is Pastureland. Additional information and tentative decision date may be obtained from the Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203, (303) 866-3567, or at the Town of Buena Vista Clerk and Recorder's office; 210 East Main Street, Buena Vista, CO 81211, or the above-named applicant. Comments must be in writing and must be received by the Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety by 4:00 p.m. on July 13, 2022.
Please note that under the provisions of C.R.S. 34-32.5-101 et seq. Comments related to noise, truck traffic, hours of operation, visual impacts, effects on property values and other social or economic concerns are issues not subject to this Office’s jurisdiction. These subjects, and similar ones, are typically addressed by your local governments, rather than the Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety or the Mined Land Reclamation Board.
Published in The Chaffee County Times June 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2022
