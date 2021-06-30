PUBLIC NOTICE
Delta Storage
P.O. Box 1871
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Telephone: 719-395-4089
Requests a Notice of Lien Sale be published on the following listed units
Unit No. 8
Rocky Hart/Rocky Mnt Roofing
P.O. Box 4832
Buena Vista, CO 81211
LIEN SALE WILL BE HELD:
To be announced after July 8, 2021
Published in The Chaffee County Times June 24 and July 1, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.