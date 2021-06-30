PUBLIC NOTICE

Buena Vista, CO (81211)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.