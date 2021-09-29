PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF REVISED RATE SCHEDULE PROVISIONS
SANGRE DE CRISTO ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION, INC.
29780 North US Highway 24, P.O. Box 2013, Buena Vista, Colorado 81211
Applicable to rate schedule provision No. 8 Large Power Energy + Demand Time of Day effective November 1, 2021.
SDCEA proposes to enact the following rate schedule provisions:
APPLICABILITY
Applicable to three-phase services with loads requiring 50 or more kVA. Consumers may opt to change from this rate schedule to another rate schedule, for which the consumer is eligible, at the first of any month. Applicable service charges as outlined in Board Policy C-2 will apply when a consumer opts to change from this rate schedule to another rate schedule for which the consumer is eligible.
TYPE OF SERVICE
Service is three-phase alternating current, 60 Hertz, at available standard primary distribution voltage.
1. Service Availability Charge $200
2. Demand Rate
On-peak per kW $23.00
Off-peak per kW $6.75
Energy Rate $0.05000
1. On-peak charges are applicable between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Except: New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day
2. Billable charges, if any will be applied to the monthly bill. (examples of billable charges include member loan payments).
3. In accordance with Senate Bill 139 adopted by the Colorado Legislature effective July 1, 1981, SDCEA surcharges electric customers within the Town of Buena Vista a percentage of their gross revenues to recover the franchise fee required by Town of Buena Vista Ordinance No. 4, Series of 1997, dated March 25, 1997. In accordance with said franchise agreement, the franchise fee shall be 1%.
DETERMINATION OF OFF-PEAK BILLING DEMAND
The measured maximum demand shall be the maximum rate at which energy is used for any period of fifteen (15) consecutive minutes of the month for which the bill is rendered, as indicated by the Association’s demand meter for those hours listed as off-peak.
POWER FACTOR ADJUSTMENT
The consumer agrees to maintain unity power factor as nearly as practicable. Demand charges will be adjusted to correct for average power factors lower than 90%. Such adjustments will be made by increasing the measured kW demand 1% for each 1% by which the average power factor is less than 90% lagging.
TERMS OF PAYMENT
If a monthly bill is not paid on or before the due date as stated on the bill:
1. For connected accounts, SDCEA’s Board Policy C-4 shall apply.
2. For disconnected accounts, all applicable service, secondary and primary lines and apparatus may be removed in accordance with SDCEA’s Board Policy C-14.
REVISIONS
Revisions of this rate schedule are subject to the provisions of Board Policy A-33.
The proposed and present policy changes are available for examination and explanation at the offices of Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, 29780 North US Highway 24, Buena Vista, Colorado. Written comments may be filed with Sangre de Cristo Electric Association at P.O. Box 2013, Buena Vista, Colorado 81211 at least ten (10) days before the effective date.
Published in The Chaffee County Times September 30, 2021
