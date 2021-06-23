PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held virtually before the Board of Trustees as the Local Licensing Authority for the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, beginning at 7:00 p.m. or approximately thereafter. This hearing is to hear input on an application for a Retail Marijuana Store License to be issued to Ascend II, LLC dba Ascend II located at 204 E. Main Street, Buena Vista, Colorado. Scott Embree, Scott Embree, Jr, and Steven Embree applicants.
Currently members of the Board of Trustees are meeting at the Community Center. Staff and the Public will attend the meeting virtually, and to participate in Public Comment and/or Public Hearings you must connect to the video conference. Access information can be found on the Trustee meeting agendas which are posted on the Town website www.buenavistaco.gov the Friday afternoon prior to the Tuesday evening meeting. If you have questions regarding accessing the virtual meeting, contact Town Clerk Paula Barnett at 719-581-1017 or bvclerk@buenavistaco.gov
The following information is provided:
TYPE OF LICENSE APPLIED FOR:
Retail Marijuana License
DATE OF APPLICATION:
April 7, 2021
DATE OF HEARING:
July 13, 2021
APPLICANT:
Scott Embree
8167 W. Chestnut Ave.
Littleton, CO 80128
Scott Embree Jr.
1120 Newton Road
Pueblo, CO 81005
Steven Embree
9764 Bennett Peak St.
Littleton, CO 80125
All Interested parties are encouraged to attend.
For the Board of Trustees
Town of Buena Vista, Colorado
Paula Barnett
Town Clerk
As per Article 10, Title 44, and Section 44-10-302 (3) of Colorado Revised Statutes, this is published not less than ten (10) days prior to such hearing, in The Chaffee County Times, a newspaper of general circulation, on Thursday, June 24, 2021, and posted by sign in a conspicuous place on the premises for which this application has been made on or before Monday, June 28, 2021.
Published in The Chaffee County Times June 24, 2021
