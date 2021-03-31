PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees as the Local Licensing Authority for the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, in the Pinon Room of the Buena Vista Community Center on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 beginning at 7:00 p.m. or approximately thereafter. This hearing is to hear input on an application for a Hotel & Restaurant License to be issued to Crave BV LLC, located at 300 East Main Street, Buena Vista, Colorado.
The following information is provided:
TYPE OF LICENSE APPLIED FOR:
Hotel & Restaurant License
DATE OF APPLICATION:
February 22, 2021
DATE OF HEARING:
April 13, 2021
APPLICANTS:
Crave BV LLC
Ryan McFadden (owner)
300 E. Main Street
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Comments must be filed with the Town Clerk (719-581-1017) no later than 5:00 p.m. on April 8, 2021.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend virtually (Zoom Conferencing access information is on the Trustees agenda).
For the Board of Trustees
Town of Buena Vista, Colorado
Paula Barnett
Town Clerk
As per Title 44, Article 3, and Section 311 (44-3-311) of Colorado Revised Statutes, this is published not less than ten (10) days prior to such hearing, in The Chaffee County Times, a newspaper of general circulation, on Thursday, April 1, 2021 and also posted by sign in a conspicuous place on the premises for which this application has been made on or before Monday, March 29, 2021.
Published in The Chaffee County Times April 1, 2021
