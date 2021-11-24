NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Richard A. Rowlands, Deceased
Case Number 2021PR30035
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before March 31, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred. David Rowlands, Personal Representative, c/o Ann Jefferson, Attorney for Personal Representative. Johnston Van Arsdale Martin, PO Box 5039, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
Published in The Chaffee County Times November 25, 2021
