NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A
PRELIMINARY AND FINAL PLAT
FOR SOUTH MAIN PHASE 2
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 7:00 pm at the Community Center at 715 E. Main Street and virtually using Zoom. The meeting will be held virtually using Zoom and can be accessed by using the link on the Board of Trustees Agenda webpage at: http://buenavistaco.gov/AgendaCenter/Board-of-Trustees-Packets-11.
The Trustees will consider a Preliminary Plat and Final Plat by the Town Company for Phase 2 of the South Main PUD. The proposed Plats are being reviewed per Code Sections 16.06.6.6.3 and 4 of the Municipal Code.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend in person or by computer or by phone using the information provided above. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Principal Planner, Mark N. Doering, at 719-581-1025, or at bvplanning@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times,
Nov. 25, 2021
