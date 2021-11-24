PUBLIC NOTICE, Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc.
29780 US Highway 24 N., P.O. Box 2013, Buena Vista, CO 81211
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association’s Wildfire Mitigation Rate Rider, approved by the board of directors October 29, 2020 to pay for costs associated with augmented vegetation management efforts to reduce the risk of wildfires near SDCEA power lines, will increase from $6.00 per month to $7.00 per month January 1, 2022 through December 2022. Rate Schedule No. 13 is available to members for examination by signing in to their respective account(s) on the SDCEA’s website, myelectric.coop. Once signed in, visit My Profile>Documents. The rate schedules and explanations are also available by calling toll-free during regular business hours, 844-395-2412.
Published in The Chaffee County Times November 25, 2021
