PUBLIC NOTICE
Walt Harder will hold a voluntary Community Meeting to discuss the land use application below with the public. This notice is being given to encourage public participation in the Community Meeting. This Community Meeting is not required by the Chaffee County Land Use Code or staff and is voluntarily being held by Mr. Harder. This Community Meeting is not a Public Hearing and any questions or concerns regarding this meeting should be addressed to Mr. Harder. Any comments or statements made at the Community Meeting will not be considered part of the record. Notice for any Public Hearings regarding this land use application will be given in accordance with the Land Use Code prior to any Public Hearing. Chaffee County staff may attend and listen in at the Community Meeting but will not participate in any discussion.
Name of Project: Timber Creek Ranch Conservation Subdivision
Owner: Walt Harder
Applicant Representative: Joe DeLuca, Crabtree Group Inc.
Location: 8268 County Road 160, Salida
Zone: Rural
Request: To subdivide Parcel 6, Timber Creek Ranch (Parcel Number – R368336200006), of 184.27 acres into fifty-nine (59) lots with the minimum being 0.86 acres and one additional outlot (“OUTLOT B”) of 114.78 acres to be preserved in perpetuity as contiguous open space. Wells and on-site wastewater treatment systems would serve the property.
Community Meeting: Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 6:00pm to be held at the Scout Hut, 210 E Sackett Ave, Salida, CO 81201
Official written comments regarding this land use application can be received at https://chaffeespeaks.org
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter.
Published in The Chaffee County Times November 25, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.