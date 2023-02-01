PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA’S FURTHER CONSIDERATION OF A FRANCHISE WITH Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-32-103, that the Town of Buena Vista will further consider the passage of the following ordinance granting Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc., a franchise to furnish, sell and distribute electricity to the Town and to all residents of the Town.
Second reading a possible adoption of the ordinance will occur at the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Town of Buena Vista to be held on February 14, 2023, at the Community Center, 715 East Main Street, Buena Vista, CO 81211, beginning at 7:00 p.m.
