PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BUDGET
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing regarding the final proposed budget amendment for Fiscal Year 2022 will be opened at the regular meeting of the Town of Buena Vista Board of Trustees on January 24, 2023 starting at 7 p.m. Copies of the proposed budget amendment are available online for public inspection at www.buenavistaco.gov and at Town Hall, 210 East Main Street, Buena Vista, CO. The public hearing will conclude at the same Board of Trustees meeting on January 24, 2023. Any interested person of the Town of Buena Vista may inspect the proposed budget and file or register objections with the Town Clerk at Town Hall, 210 East Main Street, at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget amendment.
Board of Trustee Meetings are open to the public and held in the Pinon Room at the Community Center located at 715 E Main St, Buena Vista, CO 81211. Alternatively, the meetings are hosted virtually on Zoom. Access information can be found on the Trustee meeting agendas which are posted on the Town website www.buenavistaco.gov the Friday afternoon prior to the Tuesday evening meeting. If you have questions regarding accessing the virtual meeting, contact Town Clerk Paula Barnett at 719-581-1017 or bvclerk@buenavistaco.gov
Published in The Chaffee County Times January 5, 2023
