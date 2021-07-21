PUBLIC NOTICE
OF BUDGET
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing regarding the proposed budget amendment for Fiscal Year 2021 will be opened at the regular meeting of the Town of Buena Vista Board of Trustees on July 27, 2021. Copies of the proposed budget amendment are available online for public inspection at www.buenavistaco.gov and at Town Hall, 210 East Main Street.
The Board of Trustees meetings are held at the Community Center, 715 E. Main Street, and are open to the public. Staff and the public are encouraged to attend the meeting virtually.
To participate in Public Comment and/or Public Hearings you must connect to the video conference. Access information can be found on the Trustee meeting agendas which are posted on the Town website www.buenavistaco.gov the Friday afternoon prior to the Tuesday evening meeting. If you have questions regarding accessing the virtual meeting, contact Town Clerk Paula Barnett at 719-581-1017 or bvclerk@buenavistaco.gov
Any interested person of the Town of Buena Vista may inspect the proposed budget and file or register objections with the Town Clerk at Town Hall, 210 East Main Street, at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget amendment.
Published in The Chaffee County Times July 22, 2021
