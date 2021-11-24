PUBLIC NOTICE, DISTRICT COURT, CHAFFEE COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO
Chaffee Combined Court
142 Crestone Avenue
PO Box 279
Salida, CO 81201
Plaintiff:
Brian Treger, an Individual
v.
Defendants:
Herbert Treger, an Individual; Elizabeth Treger, an Individual
Attorneys for Plaintiff:
Stovall Associates, P.C.
Brian W. Bevan, Esq. (#44449)
James Wm. Stovall, Esq. (#9202)
Matthew Stovall, Esq. (#51509)
175 Main Street, Ste. C-109
Edwards, CO 81632
Tel: 970-949-4200
eFax: 970-797-1874
Email: brian@vailvalleylaw.net; jim@vailvalleylaw.net; matt@vailvalleylaw.net
Case Number:
2021CV30016
SUMMONS
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO:
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT HERBERT TREGER
You are hereby summoned and required to file with the clerk of this court an answer or other response to the attached Complaint (“Complaint”). If service of the Summons and Complaint was made upon you within the State of Colorado, you are required to file your answer or other response within 21 days after such service upon you. If service of the Summons and Complaint was made upon you outside the State of Colorado, you are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after such service upon you.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within the applicable time period, judgment may be entered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.
The following documents are served herewith: COMPLAINT AND EXHIBITS; DISTRICT COURT CIVIL CASE COVER SHEET.
Dated this June 7, 2021.
STOVALL ASSOCIATES, P.C.
/s/ Brian W. Bevan, Esq.
Original Signature on File
175 Main Street, Ste. C-109
Edwards, CO 81632
(970) 949-4200
Attorneys for Plaintiff
Published in The Chaffee County Times November 18, 25, December 2, 9, 16, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.