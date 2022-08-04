PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners will hold Public Hearings to consider the following Land Use Code Text Amendment(s):
• Special Event Permits (Section 4.2.6)
• Road, Alley and Right-of-way Vacations (Section 5.2.3.H)
• Wildland Urban Interface (new Section 7.1.10)
• Use Specific Standards (Section 7.8) and related use tables
• Accessory Dwelling Units (Section 7.8.1)
• Agritourism (new, Section 7.8.2)
• Campground, Accessory (Section 7.8.8)
• Vacation Rental by Owner (Section 7.8.34)
Planning Commission Hearing: Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. In person at 104 Crestone, Salida, CO 81201, or via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/4328290633
Board of County Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. In person at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main, Buena Vista, CO 81211, or via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543
Additional information regarding the specifics of the Land Use Code Text Amendments being considered is available at www.TogetherChaffeeCounty.org.
OR in-person in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Avenue.
Public comments can be made via ChaffeeSpeaks.org, or at the Public Hearings. All comments received are part of the public record. The deadline for receiving comments via ChaffeeSpeaks.org is the Thursday before the hearing by 12:00 noon.
Please note it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commissioners while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter.
Published in The Chaffee County Times August 4, 2022
