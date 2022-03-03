PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners will hold Public Hearing to consider the following application:
Name of Project: Peak View Major Subdivision Final Plat
Applicants: Sunnyside CR 190 LLC, represented by Shawn Allison
Location: 11415 County Road 190, Salida
Zone: Residential
Request: To re-subdivide Lot 2 of Peak View Heritage Water Subdivision Exemption of 20.13 acres into seven (7) lots ranging in size from 2.05 acres to 6.33 acres, and construction of a Low Volume Road. Wells and on-site wastewater treatment systems will serve the property. Sufficient right of way for County Road 190 W was demonstrated with the Peak View Heritage Water Subdivision Exemption. No additional right of way dedication is required.
Board of Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Land use hearings start at 9:15 a.m., Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. If you have any comments, you may write a comment via www.Chaffeespeaks.org, or present your concerns at the public meeting via Zoom so your comments can be made part of the record. Comments need to arrive the Friday before the hearing by 12:00 noon to allow sufficient time for the Board or Commissions to read your letter.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter.
Approval of the subject application or development may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 3, 2022
