Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to consider the following application:
Name of Project: Shelman Heritage Water Subdivision Exemption
Owner & Applicant: Starr Miller & Jason Shelman
Location: 9770 County Road 156, Salida
Zone: Residential
Request: Heritage Water Subdivision Exemption to subdivide a total of 5.32 acres into two lots. This subdivision would result in Lot 1 comprising 2.02 acres and Lot 2 comprising the remaining 3.31 acres. Individual wells and individual on-site wastewater treatment systems are proposed to serve the property.
Board of County Commission Hearing: Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room at 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/109079543
This proposed land use application is available to review at the following link:
https://chaffeecoco.civicclerk.com/web/home.aspx
This proposed land use application can also be reviewed in-person by visiting the Planning Department at 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Avenue.
Public comments can be made via ChaffeeSpeaks.org, or at the Public Hearing in-person or via Zoom. All comments received are part of the public record. The deadline for receiving comments via ChaffeeSpeaks.org is the Friday before the hearing by 12:00 noon.
Please note it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commissioners while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter.
Published in The Chaffee County Times December 1, 2022
