Buena Vista, CO (81211)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 58F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall around one inch.