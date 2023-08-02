PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing to consider the Geocamp Variance request.
Name of Project: Geocamp Variance request
Applicants: Jason Kunshier & Patricia Bobzin
Location: 8707 State Highway 24, Buena Vista
Zone: Rural
Summary of Request: A variance request to allow a portion of the internal road for the Geocamp Campground to be 16’ wide and deviate from the 25’ width requirement as outlined in Land Use Code section 7.8.6(I). This deviation from the requirements of 7.8.6(I) was reviewed along with the Limited Impact Review application for the Geocamp Campground. During the review of the Limited Impact Review application for the Geocamp Campground both the Chaffee County Planning Commission and the Chaffee County Fire Protection District both recommended approval of this variance request.
Board of Adjustment Hearing: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 5:00p to be held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/4328290633.
Planner: Greg Laudenslager, (719) 530-5571, glaudenslager@chaffeecounty.org
Additional information regarding this application is available for public inspection in the Planning & Zoning Department, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida. Public comments can be sent to the planner managing this application via email. Public comments can also be given in-person or via Zoom during the public hearing at the date and time listed above. Comments need to be received the Thursday before the hearing by 12:00 noon.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and must be disclosed at the public hearing(s) for this application.
Published in The Chaffee County Times August 3, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.